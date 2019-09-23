× Geneseo police asking residents to avoid portion of North Chicago Street

GENESEO, Illinois – Police are asking people to avoid a portion of North Chicago Street after a threat was made in that area.

According to the Geneseo Police Department, during a traffic stop Monday morning, September 23, a driver “made a threat of a potential bomb inside the vehicle.” The traffic stop happened around 8:15 a.m. after a complaint that the driver was making a disturbance at a business.

Police arrested the suspect and evacuated the area, at the intersection of Chicago Street and Ogden Avenue.

A bomb squad has been brought in to assist and as of about 10 a.m., police continued to ask people to stay away from the area.