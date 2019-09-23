Geneseo police asking residents to avoid portion of North Chicago Street

Posted 9:20 am, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:24AM, September 23, 2019

WQAD photo from Geneseo police activity - Sept, 23, 2019

GENESEO, Illinois – Police are asking people to avoid a portion of North Chicago Street after a threat was made in that area.

According to the Geneseo Police Department, during a traffic stop Monday morning, September 23, a driver “made a threat of a potential bomb inside the vehicle.”  The traffic stop happened around 8:15 a.m. after a complaint that the driver was making a disturbance at a business.

Police arrested the suspect and evacuated the area, at the intersection of Chicago Street and Ogden Avenue.

A bomb squad has been brought in to assist and as of about 10 a.m., police continued to ask people to stay away from the area.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.