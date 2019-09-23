FDA recalls drug after finding trace amounts of a carcinogen

Photo Gallery
A company called Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited is recalled several batches of Losartan potassium tablets.
It’s a drug that’s used to treat hypertension and complications from Type 2 diabetes.
On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration said that trace amounts of a known carcinogen were found in the medication. Additionally, the FDA warned that patients using any of the drugs included in the recall should contact their doctor before stopping the use of Losartan completely.
There are the batches affected:
|NDC
|Product Name, Strength and Package Count
|Batch Number
|Expiration Date
|13668-409-10
|Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 50mg, 1000 count
|4DU2E009
|12/31/2020
|13668-115-90
|Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 90 count
|4DU3E009
|12/31/2020
|13668-115-10
|Losartan Potassium Tablets, USP 100mg, 1000 count
|4DU3E018
|02/28/2021
|13668-116-90
|Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 50mg/12.5mg, 90 count
|BEF7D051
|11/30/2020
|13668-118-90
|Losartan Potassium / Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets, USP 100mg/25mg, 90 count.
|4P04D007
|07/31/2020
If you have any medical questions, you should contact Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited at:
- 1-800-912-9561 (live calls received 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Eastern Time, voicemail available 24 hours/day, 7 days/week).
- Medinfo.Torrent@apcerls.com
Any general questions related to returning the product should be directed to Qualanex at 1-888-280-2040 (live calls received 8 am – 9:00 pm Eastern Time).