× Classroom Kindness Challenge

WQAD Channel 8 News and RIA Federal Credit Union are teaming up to encourage kindness in the classroom! Teachers if you have a classroom of preschoolers through 8th grade we are asking you to join the challenge.

Download our Classroom Kindness Challenge Board and complete all of the challenges. Once your class has completed each task. Upload a picture of your entire classroom holding the finished challenge board and send to WQAD. This photo will serve as your entry.

Every teacher who uploads a photo will be mailed a Classroom Kindness Challenge Certificate of completion which you may proudly display in your classroom!

Each week WQAD will select one classroom to win a surprise visit. At the end of the challenge, in celebration of World Kindness Day on November 13, 2019, one lucky teacher will win a grand prize of $500 to use in their classroom. Visits will begin the week of September 30th.

Directions: As a class, please complete the tasks listed in each square, crossing them out as you go. You can complete as many as possible in one day, or spread them out over the course of a few days. (You may use one sheet to complete the tasks together as a class.)

Once your board is complete, send us a photo of you and your students holding up the completed page. Email photos to victoria.keninger@wqad.com. All challenges must be completed with photo emailed by 5p CT on Monday, November 11, 2019. Eligible entries are classrooms of preschoolers through 8th grade in the WQAD Channel 8 News viewing area. Teachers, thank you once again for taking time out of your busy schedules and rising to the challenge!

Together, we possess the power to change the world, but it starts with one act of kindness at a time.

For Official Classroom Kindness Challenge Rules click here.