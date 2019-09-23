× Classroom Kindness Challenge Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN, NOR WILL A PURCHASE IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

ALL FORMS MUST BE FILLED OUT COMPLETELY AND TRUTHFULLY. FAILURE TO COMPLETE THE ENTRY FORM AND PROVIDE TRUTHFUL AND PERTINENT INFORMATION MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. DISQUALIFICATION IS IN THE SOLE DISCRETION OF SPONSORS (defined below).

Sponsors will conduct the Classroom Kindness Challenge in accordance with these Official Rules (“Rules”). Participation in the challenge constitutes entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to, and acceptance of, these Rules. The challenge is intended for participation in the United States only and is void where prohibited and outside the Challenge Area set forth below. Do not participate if you are not eligible and located in the United States at the time of entry.

Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or above, as determined by Sponsors and reside in the Davenport, IA – Moline, IL – Rock Island, IL Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company (the “Sweepstakes Area”). The Sweepstakes Area includes 17 counties in Iowa and Illinois. In Illinois – Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, Bureau, Henry, Rock Island, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren and Knox. In Iowa – Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Henry. Employees of WQAD, RIA Federal Credit Union (collectively, WQAD and Ria Federal Credit Union will be referred to as “Sponsors”), Tribune Media Company, promotional agencies and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Challenge Period:The Challenge begins on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CT and ends Monday, November 11, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. CT (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Challenge Entry: Download our Classroom Kindness Challenge Board and complete all the challenges. Once your class has completed each task. Upload a picture of your entire classroom holding the finished challenge board and send to Victoria.Keninger@wqad.com. This photo will serve as your entry. Limit one entry per classroom. Entries in excess of this limit are not eligible. All received entries become the property of WQAD and will not be returned. Winner Selection:One classroom will be randomly selected each week on the following dates:

Friday, October 4, 2019

Friday, October 11, 2019

Friday, October 18, 2019

Friday, October 25, 2019

Friday, November 1, 2019

Friday, November 8, 2019

Monday, November 11, 2019

One winner will be randomly selected from eligible entries collected. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received for each drawing. Entries will carry over from one drawing to another.

Winner Notifications: Sponsors will attempt to notify winners through their school contact information. If a winner: (a) is not in compliance with the Rules, (b) does not respond within 48 hours of initial contact attempt, (c) does not sign and return any required documents or provide required identification to Sponsors by deadlines set by Sponsors, or (d) does not meet the eligibility requirements, Sponsors may elect to either not award the prize at all or award the prize to another winner by randomly selecting another entrant from the remaining pool of eligible entries, time permitting. If Sponsors cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. All results are unofficial until winners are verified. Prizes: There are 7 prizes (one awarded each week from September 23, 2019 – November 13, 2019). Each winning classroom will win a surprise visit. One grand prize winner will win a $500 visa gift card. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Only one winner per school. Winners are subject to verification by Sponsors of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). Winners will be required to sign an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity prior to participating in the Live Shopping Event, and may be required to provide a completed W-9, per Section 9 below. Failure to do so will disqualify the winner. Prizes cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prizes are non-assignable and non-transferrable. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, including cash, for any prize, for any reason. Costs of transportation and accommodations, where applicable, and any other cost not specifically included in the prize are the sole responsibility of the winners. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsors award more prizes than are provided for in these Rules. Publicity Release: By participating in the Challenge, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Challenge constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, likeness, photograph, voice, opinions, and/or hometown and state, and any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law.

ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT, OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEBSITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION.

Taxes: The value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsors at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Each winner must provide Sponsors with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded. Sponsors will have the right, but not the obligation, to require any winner to complete and submit an IRS form W-9. Sponsors reserve the right to withhold prizes until the completed W‑9 form is received. Conditions:Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the online portion of this Challenge or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if for any reason: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsors’ sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Challenge, (b) the Challenge or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Challenge becomes corrupted due to interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that technical difficulties or unforeseen events compromise the integrity or viability of the Online Method of entry in the Challenge, Sponsors may void the entries at issue, and/or terminate the Online Method of entry. If Sponsors terminate or modify the Online Method of entry, Sponsors will post notice on the official challenge website. By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Rules and the decisions of any judges, which are final on all matters pertaining to the challenge. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this challenge in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Challenge will be disqualified. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. Sponsors and their advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays in the challenge. Other than the prizes received by the winners, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Challenge. Sponsors will have the sole discretion to administer the Challenge and interpret and apply the Rules. This Challenge is not intended for gambling. If Sponsors determine that an entrant is using the Challenge for gambling purposes, such entrant may be disqualified and reported to the authorities. Neither the failure of Sponsors to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsors in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsors’ right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Challenge, the terms of these Rules will govern. Indemnification/Hold Harmless: In consideration for his or her participation in the Challenge, each entrant agrees: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsors, Tribune Media Company, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to invasion of privacy (under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, death or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, delivery, possession, misuse or use of a prize, or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Challenge and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Challenge-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize. Limitation of Liability:The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for: (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the challenge or in the announcement of the prize(s), (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsors due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including but not limited to failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages, on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website, or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Challenge , (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Challenge, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries that are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), or (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsors will not issue reimbursement for any expenses.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILL THE RELEASED PARTIES BE LIABLE FOR INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES, ATTORNEYS’ FEES, OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES.

Dispute Resolution:By entering the Challenge, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Challenge, or any prizes awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Challenge but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. All entrants agree, by participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the courts of Illinois. Illinois law will govern this Challenge, without regard Illinois’ choice of law rules. The courts of Illinois will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WQAD News 8, located at 3003 Park 16thStreet, Moline, IL 61265 by May 31, 2020. Written copies of these Rules are also available during normal business hours (Monday – Friday, between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) at WQAD’s business offices or online at http://www.wqad.com. Names of Winners: For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WQAD News 8, located at 3003 Park 16thStreet, Moline, IL 61265 or appear in person at that location between normal business hours (Monday – Friday, between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.). Requests for winner lists must be received by December 15, 2019. Rights Reserved:The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Challenge and Challenge website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Any unauthorized use of copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property of Sponsors. This Challenge, and all Challenge material, is © 2019 by Tribune Media Company. All rights reserved. Sponsors:

WQAD, 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL 61265;

Ria Federal Credit Union, 4343 Utica Ridge Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722