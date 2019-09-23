Boil order issued for Rapids City, IL

Posted 3:01 pm, September 23, 2019, by

RAPIDS CITY, Illinois — The village of Rapids City issued a boil order affecting all residents north of Route 84 at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 23rd.

The village’s water was determined to be contaminated with bacteria that are capable of causing waterborne disease or gastrointestinal distress. The water is safe for domestic use after a recommended 5-minute period of continuous boiling.

Additionaly, water service has been restored, and the village recommends that resident run their taps to clear air out of the pipes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.