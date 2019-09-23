× Boil order issued for Rapids City, IL

RAPIDS CITY, Illinois — The village of Rapids City issued a boil order affecting all residents north of Route 84 at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 23rd.

The village’s water was determined to be contaminated with bacteria that are capable of causing waterborne disease or gastrointestinal distress. The water is safe for domestic use after a recommended 5-minute period of continuous boiling.

Additionaly, water service has been restored, and the village recommends that resident run their taps to clear air out of the pipes.