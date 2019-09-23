Davenport couple appearing on “House Hunters”

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport couple will be featured on an episode of House Hunters next week on HGTV.

Doug Dorris and his wife Lisa will be featured on the episode called “Dueling in Davenport”.

The network released this summary.

“A couple in Davenport, Iowa is looking for a home that’s more functional than their current condominium. He’s setting his sights on a single-family house. But she still wants the maintenance-free lifestyle that comes with condo living.”

The couple is working with realtor Pieter Hanson from Mel Foster.

The episode airs Tuesday, September 24th at 9pm on HGTV.