× Tracking Sunday’s soaker

A Flash Flood WATCH has been issued for the entire Quad Cities region through Monday morning.

We continue to see heavy rainfall Sunday morning and this will be the story for most of the day today. A very large source of moisture has moved in from both the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific. This has prompted rainfall to have the potential to drop a couple more inches of rain, which is why have a Flash Flood Watch in effect until very late tonight. If you live near creeks, ponds, or rivers be sure to be cautious today. Fortunately, there is no severe weather threat.

It looks like the rain will begin to break by early evening today as the cold front passes through our hometowns. This will bring much more comfortable conditions overnight with lows in the mid 50s.

The first official day of fall is tomorrow and we have gorgeous conditions for it! An area of high pressure will dominate the area and bring low humidity and lots of sunshine to start the week. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s, truly doesn’t get better! Next chance to see some rain will come on Wednesday, so enjoy the couple of dry and comfortable days that we will have.