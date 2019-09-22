Tire blowout causes I-280 car vs semi-truck crash; one injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tire blowout caused a car and semi-truck collidion on Interstate 280 near the interchange to I-74.

According to Illinois State Police, around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 22nd, a tire on the involved semi-truck blew out. At the same time, a Chevy Camaro was passing the truck and struck the debris. The car lost control and crashed into the semi's trailer.

The driver of the Camaro, a 39-year-old female, was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, a 45-year-old female, was issued a traffic citation for the blowout.