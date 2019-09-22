Tire blowout causes I-280 car vs semi-truck crash; one injured

Posted 5:14 pm, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27PM, September 22, 2019

A tire blowout caused a car and semi-truck collidion on Interstate 280 near the interchange to I-74.

According to Illinois State Police, around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 22nd, a tire on the involved semi-truck blew out. At the same time, a Chevy Camaro was passing the truck and struck the debris. The car lost control and crashed into the semi's trailer.

The driver of the Camaro, a 39-year-old female, was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, a 45-year-old female, was issued a traffic citation for the blowout.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.