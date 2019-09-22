× Familiar faces claim victory at 22nd annual QC Marathon

Results from the Quad Cities marathon are in and they might seem familiar to those who’ve paid attention to the even over the years.

Steve Tappa of the Moline Dispatch and Rock Island Argus has reported the results with the Quad City Times confirming.

In the men’s race, Kenyan runner Philemon Kiplangat Terer won his third title with a time of 2 hours, 17 minutes, and 17 seconds, 77 seconds faster than the runner-up.

The women’s race was dominated by Ethiopia’s Hirut Guangul, who claimed her fifth victory with a time of 2 hours, 41 minutes, and 34 seconds, nearly 3 whole minutes ahead of the next runner. She has won every she has entered in the event.

Tappa notes that rain slowed down the winning times a notable amount.