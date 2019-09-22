Brew enthusiasts power through rain to taste at Brew Ha Ha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Rainwaters couldn't dilute the excitement at Brew Ha Ha on Saturday, September 21st.

Beer enthusiasts went to LeClaire Park in Davenport at 1 p.m. after a one-hour rain delay to sample over 100 different beers from breweries across the local and regional areas. Event organizers say that they estimated an attendance of about 1100 on the day. With a minimum advance ticket price of $30, they're bound to bring in a lot of money, some of which has a greater purpose.

Jaycees of the Quad Cities holds the event every year to support local brew talent and give back to the community. President of Jaycees, Nicki Brus, explains the thematic choice of charity, saying, ""We went with the Flood Your Tastebuds theme. So every $1 of every ticket sales is going back to the Community Foundation's Disaster Relief to actually come back home and impact the flood relief down here in downtown"

There was also a People Choice's Best Beer contest, and it was won by "Zoom Doggy Coffee Milk Porter" from Muscatine's Contrary Brewing.

