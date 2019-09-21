× Man charged with “making terrorist threats” in Monmouth

MONMOUTH, Illinois – A 41-year-old man is behind bars after police say he made threats involving homemade explosive devices.

Police say they responded to 1001 W. 1st Avenue on September 20th at around 9:45 p.m.

Officers made contact with Brian E. Sage, who threatened officers with a road flare and additional flammable material.

He was arrested at the scene and is now being held at the Warren County Jail.

According to a press release, Sage is charged with Making Terrorist Threats, Possession of Methamphetamine, Aggravated Assault and Resisting Arrest.

Police are not releasing any more details at this time.