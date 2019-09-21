× Last weekend of summer is looking soggy

We’ve officially made it to the last weekend of summer! Unfortunately, most of your Saturday and Sunday are looking soggy.

Thunderstorms are likely throughout the day starting in the late morning. We may have a period of dry weather in the afternoon before more storms form for the evening. Severe weather threat remains to the west of our hometowns, but we can’t rule out heavy rainfall and frequent lightning with some of the storms. Highs today will reach the upper 70s.

We will see a Flash Flood Watch for all of us this weekend as heavy rainfall moves in Saturday night into Sunday. Rainfall is looking to be heaviest to the south of the Quad Cities with the potential to accumulate 4 inches of rain. If you are running in the Quad Cities Marathon or going out to support the runners tomorrow morning, dress for rain and plan accordingly.

Rain will fizzle out by Sunday evening… just in time to fit in some grilling for dinner! After the wet weekend, we will begin the work week with dry and less humid conditions. Mostly sunny skies for Monday and highs will remain below 80 degrees to begin for a much cooler week than last week!