Geneseo Bark in the Park holds numerous activities to support county Humane Society

GENESEO, Illinois — Dogs and their owners took part in a large set of activities Saturday morning to support the Henry County Humane Society.

Participants gathered at Geneseo City Park at 9 a.m. to begin the days festivities. News8’s Elizabeth Wadas and her dog, Winnie, kicked it off by being the event’s first speakers as well as the day’s MC. Organizers kept a close eye on the skies as the potential for storms threatened to end the fun early.

Other speakers from groups such as the Geneseo Police and Humane Society staff filled out the rest of the itinerary until 10 a.m., when attendees set out for the main event: a one mile walk, with or without their dogs. This section of the event is when the rain kicked into full gear, but it wasn’t enough to crash the party.

11:25 a.m. saw attendees gathering back into the park for the prize-offering pet contests. Categories included Best Costume, Best Dog and Owner Costume Duo, Smallest Dog, Largest Dog, Best Talking Dog, Best Trick, and Most Lookalike Dog and Owner. This would be the final activity of the day before the event wrapped up around noon.

All proceeds from Geneseo Bark in the Park benefit the Henry County Humane Society.