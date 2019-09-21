× Credit Island travels back in time for Quad City Renaissance Faire

Credit Island Park has gotten a 16th-century makeover for the weekend.

The Great Quad City Renaissance Faire, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 21st and 22nd, facilitates the gathering of medieval enthusiasts and onlookers on Credit Island. Through the eye of the festivals transformation, attendees range from a king’s court to merchants to strolling commoners.

The event features six stages hosting a variety of live entertainment, including music, magic, and fire-breathing. Medieval skill challenges also dot the park, including a horseback jousting tournament.

Organizers say that the Faire will continue through Sunday, rain or shine, with Festival Director Adam Williams expressing his interest in keeping the gathering alive, saying, “…Just a way to get away and be somebody else and come live the fantasy. It`s always a lot of fun, you get to see a lot of the same people, one of the great things, I`m starting to see some of the kids that I remember from back in the day now bringing their kids to fairs”