What you need to know about the QC Marathon this weekend

The Quad Cities Marathon is coming in hot bringing road closures on both sides of the River.

Thousands of runners from across the world will pound the pavements Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 and race organizers suggest leaving extra driving time for possible backups on the Interstate 74 bridge.

Events start at 7 a.m. on Sunday at the John Deere Commons in Moline, Illinois. Parking is available at the TaxSlayer Center. Both the I-74 and Centennial Bridges will stay open during the race.

Several roads in the Quad Cities will be closed as the races route through those cities.

With marathons taking several hours to complete, expect road closures to last into the afternoon.

Click here to see the course map for the Quad Cities Marathon and half marathon.

See which roads are impacted in your area: Rock Island – Arsenal – Moline – Davenport – Bettendorf.