WATCH: Joe Biden talks with News 8’s Denise Hnytka about Iowa issues and why he’s leaving it up to voters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Presidential hopeful, former Vice President Joe Biden, was in Iowa on Friday, September 20 for a town-hall-style visit.

News 8's Denise Hnytka had a one-on-one interview with the Democratic candidate, asking him about his take on issues in Iowa and his stance on the race.

When asked what he thought President Donald Trump was doing right, Biden said, "I can't think of anything." He continued on to say that he believes the president had separated the United States from the rest of the world and turned his back on climate change.

Biden said he's prioritizing passenger rail service, saying it would keep hundreds-of-thousands of cars off the road and ultimately save billions of gallons of gas.

Iowa's unemployment rate was released on Friday, showing that its standing at an unchanged 2.5% for August 2019. It has dropped since January of 2017, when the Iowa Workforce Development agency reported the state at a 3.3% unemployment rate.

Biden said President Trump is not to thank for that rating, saying Trump was "not the reason for the unemployment rate being down."

Biden is widely viewed as the front-runner, but he said polls don't matter. A Wall Street Journal poll from July showed that 88% of voters remain undecided about their pick for the 2020 election.

When he was asked why Iowans should want to make a change, Biden responded saying "that's up to them to decide."