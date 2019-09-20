× Visit Quad Cities asking for community input on improving tourism

Two tourism organizations launched a survey asking Quad Cities residents and visitors about their experiences in an effort to develop a plan to improve tourism in the region.

The survey will inform Visit Quad Cities, a nonprofit marketing organization, and Resonance Consultancy, a tourism and economic development organization based in New York and Vancouver, on a ‘Tourism Master Plan’ that will “shape the future of the Quad Cities,” according to a statement from Visit Quad Cities.

The survey asks questions about the impacts of tourism in the area, quality of life, local experiences and travel trends.

Participants are eligible for a $500 Visa gift card.

“We are asking for all Quad Citizens and our visitors to help us with this extremely important project,” Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities said in the statement.

“This feedback, research, and plan will simply enable us to improve our regional destination and build our story. We need everyone connected to the QC to participate because tourism is critical to our economic development efforts and people attraction strategy.”

With the results of the survey, Visit Quad Cities and Resonance will develop a plan to “promote the Quad Cities as a place to live, work and visit.”

To take the survey click here.

For more information on Resonance’s ‘Destination Strategic Plan’ click here.