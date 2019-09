Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardinals beat the Cubs in the first of four games at Wrigley 5-4 in 10 innings.

Pleasant Valley gets their first win of the year 46-7 over Davenport Central.

Morrison Senior, Riley Wilkens spent the summer at Boot Camp.

Sterling Volleyball makes the trip to Rock Island and sweeps the Lady Rocks.

QC Marathon is ready for the 22nd running. This year the field will be one of the best.