Small fire breaks out in mulch bed at Moline Maid Rite

Posted 12:46 pm, September 20, 2019

MOLINE, Illinois — A fire broke out in a mulch bed outside Maid Rite in Moline, prompting the restaurant to close for cleaning.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 20 at the restaurant’s location on 16th Street and Avenue of the Cities.  Discarded smoking materials ignited the fire, according to Deputy Chief Steve Regenwether with the Moline Police Department.

Firefighters said the fire was considered to be minor.   It was put out using a pressurized water can, but fire did make its way into the sill plate of the business.

There was an estimated $3,500 in damages, said Regenwether.  There were no injuries.

The inside of Maid Rite was not damaged, but Regenwether explained that since it’s a restaurant, they were forced to close, clean up, and deodorize.  They can reopen once a health inspector gives them the all-clear.

