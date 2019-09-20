QC airport considering plan to install solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations

MOLINE, Illinois- The QC International airport has preliminary plans and mockups for several solar and electric based additions to the airport.

According to Executive Director Benjamin J. Leischne:

“Today (September 20) the Board will be asked to approve a Power Purchase Agreement and Site Lease that includes construction of more than 200 covered parking spaces and supporting walkways.”

He says the energy output from the additions is estimated to produce approximately 50% of the current energy demand for the terminal facilities.

In a letter to the Metropolitan Airport Board of Commissioners of Rock Island County he also goes on to say, Overtime Diesel, from Taylor Ridge will have a facility on airport property.