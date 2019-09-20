Overnight camping now banned at LeClaire levee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LECLAIRE, Iowa -- LeClaire can no longer be a rest stop for those road tripping through town -- a new rule now prohibits campers from parking at the levee overnight.

For the next year, Sohpie Moine and her family are taking their life on the road. Originally from France, the Moines got in their RV in Canada and plan to drive through to Panama. But on Friday, Sept. 20, their road trip across the country brought them to LeClaire.

"We know Buffalo Bill so we said 'Oh it could be nice,'" Moine said describing what made her RV pull into Buffalo Bill Museum's parking lot. "When we arrived and saw the boat and the Mississippi we said we would stop here and visit the museum tomorrow morning."

Moine said LeClaire was a recommended overnight stop on a RV camping app, i-Overlander.

"It`s nice to be able to stay somewhere and it`s the opportunity to do shopping or visit the place," Moine said.

Her family and money, now with local tourist attractions, restaurants and shops.

However, on Monday Sept 16, the city voted to ban overnight camping at the levee. The city's city administrator said RVs usually blocked parking spaces where city events were typically held.

Donna Walley, owner of Aunt Hattie's Gift Shop, said a few overnight guests should be welcomed, not banned.

"You know they`re going to eat here. You know that they`re going to shop here.... You know they`re probably going to buy gas here," Walley said. "So I don`t understand why you would want to shoo them away."

Walley said the city should instead be opening their arms to people from out of town.

"When there is a city we can't stop with the RV... we don`t visit the place," Moine said.

With LeClaire out of the picture for overnight camping, the next campgrounds are across the river in Hampton, Illinois.