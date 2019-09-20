NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Easy DIY Fall Crafts

Happy Fall Y'all!

A new season begins on Monday, September 23rd and so on Friday, September 20th during Nailed It or Failed It we showed how to make a couple of decorative items for your home with items you probably already have around your home!

1) Toilet Paper Pumpkins

Yes, you read that right. You are going to use a roll of toilet paper and some fabric to make this cute craft. Click the video above to see how it works!

2) Candy Corn Centerpieces

WARNING: This is a craft you'll probably have "refill" every once in awhile! All you need for this project is candy corn, a paper towel roll, and fake flowers! Click the video below to see how it all came together:

Eric was in charge of our Cocktail of the Week. Here's what it takes to make The Stumbling Nerd:

Little known fact: Eric stops by the 7-Eleven across the street from WQAD most mornings. This week, Miss. Robin invited him to sample a "Grape Nerd" Slurpee. At first sip, Eric knew what he needed to do: Incorporate it into our "Cocktail of the Week!"

All you'll need:

Any size 7-Eleven Slurpee (grape flavor)
Your favorite vodka

*NOTE: Please do not add alcoholic beverages to the 7-Eleven cup in case a child grabs a hold of it.*

