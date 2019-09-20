× More police near railroads for Rail Safety Week

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — More police than usual will be monitoring railroad crossings during Rail Safety Week with officers distributing information to “change behavior through education”.

Illinois State Police (ISP) officers will be watching various railroad crossings in Henry, Knox, Mercer and Rock Island Counties from Sept. 22 to 28, according to a statement from ISP.

It is against the law for drivers to stop on railroad tracks or anywhere within the crossing and it is illegal for people to go around railroad crossing gates.

Police ask people to obey the gates, warning lights and bells.

This is the sixth annual Rail Safety Week initiative.