Geneseo goes gold to show awareness for childhood cancer

GENESEO, Illinois — Brantley Francis was born on Aug. 11, 2014. Three short years later, spending his life in hospitals with his parents and older sister, he would die from an uncommon type of childhood cancer.

In Francis’ memory and to show support for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, the city of Geneseo is going gold. Players on the high school’s football team are wearing gold socks and cheerleaders are wearing gold bows when the team faces rival Sterling Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at home.

Francis’ meaningful, yet shot-lived story is what thousands of children endure every year: In 2019, more than 1,000 children are expected to die from some type of pediatric cancer.

To show your support, sport some gold attire or visit the Brantley Francis Foundation to make a donation. Touchdowns Against Cancer, a fundraiser through Pledge It, also accepts donations for every touchdown in September for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The gold ribbon has represented pediatric cancer since 1997.