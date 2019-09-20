Fishing on the Mississippi: what to catch and where to go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCETON, Iowa -- While fall temperatures are on the horizon, there's still plenty of time to spend a day on the river catching fish While fall temperatures are on the horizon, there's still plenty of time to spend a day on the river catching fish.

News 8's River Cruiser hit the water off of Princeton, Iowa with Rudy Morgan of R&R Sports based out of Bettendorf.

Morgan grew up on the river and is an avid fisherman.

"The river is a great natural resource that runs right through our backyards," said Morgan. "We've got walleye, bass, catfish, you name it, the river's got it."

While many afternoons fishing can mean sitting and waiting, Morgan got lucky, catching his first catfish of the day with just minutes of getting settled.

Catfish make up a big portion of what you can catch but Morgan says every channel and backwater on the Mississippi is home to a different species of fish. So what you can catch is all about where you go. For walleye, Morgan recommends finding a wing dam and using a crank bait technique.

"Aggressive fish get up on these wing dams looking for food." said Morgan.

You don't need a boat to fish. Morgan says many species can be found casting a line off a jetty.

For Morgan, it's not really about how much he catches but about moments spent cruising the Mississippi.

If you've never fished on the river, Morgan says to check daily conditions and make sure you know where structures like wing dams are.