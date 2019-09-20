× Drenching rainfall on track for most for later part of the weekend

A steamy afternoon its turning out to be for most after seeing few drenching thunderstorms this early morning in parts of the area. High temperatures will easily reach the 80s with a southerly wind and plenty of humidity in the air.

By early evening, any chance for a passing shower will not only be isolated in coverage but brief. So, trending dry for Friday night football games. However, it does promise to be quite warm and humid with temperatures well in to the 70s.

That takes us to the well advertised heavy rain event for most of the weekend. Still expecting the widely scattered coverage on Saturday to become widespread and heavy Saturday night into Sunday morning before it begins to slowly wide down later Sunday. 1-4 inches of rain is still on track with a few local areas topping around 5 inches.

Flash flooding will be possible in spots as these drenching thunderstorms may produce multi-inch rains in just a few hours’ time. Street flooding is possible is spots, so don’t ever drive across a flooded roadway, even if you’re familiar with the road and travel it all the time.

We’ll dry out for a couple of days to start the new week before the next round of showers arrive.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

