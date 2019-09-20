× Davenport police find dead man in Fejervary Park, launch investigation

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Local police found a body dead in a park in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, September 20th.

According to a release from the Davenport Police Department, officers were dispatched to Fejervary Park on 12th street regarding reports of an adult male found unresponsive. Davenport Fire and Medical made it to the scene before the police, and pronounced the man dead.

Not much is known about what lead to the man’s death. Early information is suggesting that a medical condition could be a factor, and foul play is not current suspected. Davenport Police are continuing to investigate the incident.