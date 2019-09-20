Brew Ha Ha beer-tasting event in Davenport to offer up to 100 options for attendees

Posted 3:12 pm, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:21PM, September 20, 2019

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Brew Ha Ha, hosted by the Jaycees of the Quad Cities is coming back for another round of taste-testing and fundraising.

On Saturday, September 21, adults age 21 and up can come to this beer-tasting event to sample local brews. Local distributors and breweries have teamed up to offer between 90 and 100 options for attendees.

Proceeds all go to support local charities.  $1 from each ticket goes to the Community Foundation's Disaster Relief Fund, hence the theme "flood your tastebuds."

Tickets cost $30 in advance or $35 at the event.   Brew Ha Ha goes from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at LeClaire Park in Davenport.

Brewed is a proud sponsor of Brew Ha Ha. New episodes of Brewed will resume in December 2019.    You can catch up on all previous episodes of Brewed, click here. 

