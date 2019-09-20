Ambrose band and cheer show UP for our first ever pep rally at a college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- It's hard to get college kids up out of bed at 5 a.m. any day of the week, but when it's homecoming weekend, it may be even more difficult. Nonetheless, the St. Ambrose University marching band, cheer leading squad, and color guard all showed up Friday, September 20th for our first ever The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally, at a college.

We held it inside the new Wellness and Recreation Center on campus. It cost roughly $21 million and includes a field house, indoor track, weight room and an exercise physiology lab for students in their health and wellness programs. New Athletic Director Mike Holmes talked about the center, early Friday morning.

The Fighting Bees take on Sienna Heights University out of Michigan on Saturday, September 21st. The game starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21st at Brady Street Stadium. The pre-game show starts 20 minutes earlier at 12:40 p.m.

Friday night, there's also a pep rally put on by the university at Lee Lohman Arena, followed by an alumni reunion at the Circle Tap. For a list of events from Friday through Sunday, September 22nd, click here.