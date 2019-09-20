× 13-year-old on bicycle hit by car in Morrison, police still looking for driver

MORRISON, Illinois- Police say a 13-year-old was hit on his bike in a crosswalk and they need help.

According to police on Friday, September 20, around 7:32 a.m. a 13-year-old boy was hit within the crosswalk of Genesee Street at Lincolnway (US RT 30) while riding his bicycle.

The suspect’s vehicle was stopped at the intersection and possibly continued to travel north on Genesee Street.

The 13-year-old did receive minor injuries.

MPD is asking for any information regarding this incident and the suspects’ vehicle.

MPD is scanning the area for any possible video surveillance that may have captured the incident.

You can contact MPD at 815-772-7659 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.