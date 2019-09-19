× Woman found guilty in 1992 murder of Corey Lee Wieneke

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A woman has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the 1992 death of her former boyfriend.

Prosecutors said Annette Cahill used a baseball bat to kill 22-year-old Corey Lee Wieneke, whose body was found in October 1992 on his bedroom floor in rural West Liberty. Cahill underwent a second trial in the case in September 2019, after the first one in March ended in a mistrial when the jury couldn’t reach a verdict.

A witness came forward in 2017, saying Cahill had implicated herself in the death in 1992, prompting authorities to re-examine the case. Cahill is now a mother of three adult children and a grandmother.

Cahill is set to be sentenced on November 22.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.