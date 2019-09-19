Wheel of Misfortune; $600 reward for tips on Donte Grubbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 22-year-old Donte Grubbs. He's 5'9" tall, weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He's wanted by Davenport Police for first degree robbery and fleeing/eluding.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers. Tips leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $500 reward. Plus, this week our guest spinner, Corri Spiegel, City Administrator of Davenport, is donating an extra $100 for tips leading to Grubbs' arrest.