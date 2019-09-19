Interactive radar: Showers and storms possible, isolated storms Friday

Walmart hiring event in Sterling lasts until 7 p.m.

Posted 3:32 pm, September 19, 2019

STERLING, Illinois — Walmart is trying to fill 100 order-filler positions at its grocery distribution center in Sterling.

Walmart is holding a hiring event from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19th for these jobs.  The event is held at 23769 Mathew Rd, Sterling, IL.

What an order-filler does is take customer orders, then prepare and package those orders for pick-up.   Sterling’s grocery distribution center serves 146 Walmart stores and 30 Sam’s Clubs across the region.

Full-time hourly positions are paid between $17.85 and $19.60 per hour, based on work area, shift and schedule.  All full-time positions qualify for benefits.

