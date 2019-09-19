Teen activist, Greta Thunberg, addresses Congress on how to take action on the climate crisis

(CNN) — Greta Thunberg, the Swedish 16-year-old climate activist who inspired international environmental youth-activism, has had a busy week.

Thunberg appeared in front of Congress Wednesday before a hearing on climate change, just days after she met with former President Barack Obama.” “I don’t want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists.”

Thunberg, though, told Congress she didn’t have any prepared remarks. Instead, she referred to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s special report on global warming, which reported a temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

“I am submitting this report as my testimony because I don’t want you to listen to me, I want you to listen to the scientists,” she said. “I want you to unite behind the science and then I want you to take real action.

Thunberg first made a name for herself while staging weekly sit-ins outside the Swedish Parliament, which led to more than 100 similar protests worldwide.

She is in the United States to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York on Sept. 23, but she’s had other things on her agenda, too — including appearing on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in New York and receiving Amnesty International’s top award in Washington for her activism.

To make a statement and to cut down on emissions, Thunberg didn’t travel to the United States by plane. Instead, she spent two weeks sailing across the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat.

That’s dedication.