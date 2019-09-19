× Sterling man dead after workplace incident

STERLING, Illinois — A man working for a Sterling steel company died on the job, according to a detective.

Emergency crews were called to Sterling Steel Company, LLC. around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, according to Detective Sergeant Todd Messer. A worker, 46-year-old David C. Hanna, was unresponsive at the scene, and was pronounced dead by Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald.

It was not immediately clear what caused Hanna’s death.

Detective Sergeant Messer said no foul play is suspected. Investigators are continuing to look into the incident.

Sterling Steel Company, LLC is a rod supplier, located at 101 Avenue K in Sterling.