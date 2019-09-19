Scott Walker to speak at upcoming prayer breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- The 25th annual Quad Cities Prayer Breakfast is about to take place.

The executive director of the event, David Pautsch, joined us Thursday, September 19th, to talk about it during News 8 at 11.

It takes place Saturday, September 28, at the RiverCenter downtown. Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. The program goes from 9 to 11 a.m. A single ticket to the event costs just $12. A table of eight costs just $48. To buy tickets, click here.

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker will speak.