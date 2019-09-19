Pay it Forward recognizes leader of the African American Leadership Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- United Way of the Quad Cities houses dozens of people and organizations wanting to help the community, but for Tracy White it's a little different.

"I was a single mom, I was a teen mom with two boys and if it wasn't for my village coming together and helping with family, friends, coaches, teachers, mentors my sons wouldn't be as successful as they are now," Tracy said.

Tracy manages the African American Leadership Society, a donor network launched this year aimed at helping the Quad Cities' African American community.

Tracy is always hard at work for her community, specifically with youth, because she understands the struggle. She works countless hours without recognition helping people like Pamela Morgan.

"She has a nonprofit organization called Well Suited for young boys that have absent fathers and considering I am a single mom of three young boys myself it just kinda hit home," Pam said.

Well Suited is a mentorship program through AALS that hosts an annual event dressing male African American professionals and young boys in tuxes to "promote confidence and inspire pride."

Pam, a single mother like Tracy, wanted to reward her for all she has been able to accomplish by nominating her for the $300 Pay it Forward award, sponsored by Ascentra Credit Union.

"She's always doing different things around the community," Pam said. "She's always representing leadership in multiple ways."

Surprising her at work, Tracy thought Pam was just bringing her a treat for helping her over the past few weeks.

"I just wanted to nominate you because you do so much for a lot of different people and you really don't want recognition for it," Pam said. "I just really appreciate a lot of the things that I see you do and it's good to see somebody doing something and not really wanting anything in return for it."

Their bond making this an especially sweet surprise.

"Every little dollar helps so this will definitely help us start working towards what we are trying to accomplish with the African American Leadership Society," White said.

"Someone helped me at one point in time so it's my obligation to try to help."

Believing that everyone has the power to make a difference.

