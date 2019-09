Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa- Muscatine city council will soon decide whether to move forward with plans to develop a vacant lot on the riverfront.

It's called Carver Corner Along Mississippi Drive and Grandview Avenue.

The city received one proposal from a development company and on September 19, the city council will vote on a development deal.

The next step would be coming up with a plan for the site. City officials say they would like to see commercial space with apartments and retail.