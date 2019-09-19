Interactive radar: Showers and storms possible, isolated storms Friday

Morrison Senior Riley Wilkens Spends Summer at Boot Camp

Riley Wilkens, a Senior at Morrison, spent his summer at Fort Benning in Boot Camp.  That experience has helped change him in a positive way.   No he is more of a leader on the football team and at the high school.

