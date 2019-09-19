Riley Wilkens, a Senior at Morrison, spent his summer at Fort Benning in Boot Camp. That experience has helped change him in a positive way. No he is more of a leader on the football team and at the high school.
Morrison Senior Riley Wilkens Spends Summer at Boot Camp
