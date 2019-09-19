× Heavy rainfall still on tap for the later half of the weekend

Most of the showers and storms we’ve witnessed across the northwestern-third of the area will decrease in coverage this afternoon. Can’t rule out some isolated activity this evening, otherwise looking dry for the rest of the night with lows around the upper 60s.

A few showers and thunderstorms are still on track for parts of the area during the day on Friday. Looks like we’ll keep it that way for those Friday Night Football games as well. Highs on Friday will be well into the 80s.

That takes us to the all important weekend when we see the widely scattered coverage of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday become more widespread that night into Sunday. Heavy rainfall is still likely for parts of the area where amounts of 1 to as high as 4 inches is expected.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

