Free dental care available in Davenport on Friday and Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Free dental care will be available for two days in Davenport.

On Friday and Saturday, September 20 and 21, the RiverCenter on 3rd Street in Davenport will transform into a free dental clinic. The clinic, hosted by the Iowa Mission of Mercy (IMOM), is available to anyone who faces barriers to receiving dental care.

According to IMOM, 100 dental chairs will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Doors open at 6 a.m. each day. The RiverCenter is located at 136 East 3rd Street.

Click here for more information on the free clinic.