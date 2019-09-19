Federal disaster declaration approved for 27 Illinois counties
ILLINOIS- President Donald Trump has accepted Governor Pritzker’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration for 27 counties.
The decision was handed down on Thursday, September 19.
This action provides access to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation grant programs for impacted units of local government that are recovering and rebuilding following severe weather and flooding this past spring and summer.
The affected Illinois counties are Adams, Alexander, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Knox, Madison, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Stephenson, Union, and Whiteside.
Illinois has not received a federal disaster declaration since 2013, Pritzker’s office said, and must meet or exceed $19 million in damages to qualify for a federal disaster declaration.