Davenport woman arrested after drunkenly hitting several cars, a pole, and a guardrail at the QC airport

Posted 3:28 pm, September 19, 2019, by

MOLINE, Illinois- Police say a woman hit several parked cars, a pole, and a guard rail in her car on QC airport grounds before being arrested for DUI.

Wednesday, September 18 Roneatra D. McCorkle was allegedly driving under the influence at the QC airport.

Police say she hit several things before being arrested by airport officers and deputies.

She was charged with DUI and other traffic offenses.

