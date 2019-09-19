COMING SOON: New Salon, Bar, Jimmy John’s and Yoga Studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What’s going in here? What’s happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities’ Coming Soon Segment is about answering those questions.

Here are this week’s updates:

Strip Mall Update at Devils Glen & Middle Road, Bettendorf

In February we told you dentist Chris Cannon owns the building going up at Middle Road and Devils Glen, next to the Whitey's. Now we know a Salons & Studios is going in there. On August 3 of this year, the company posted, "Construction is going great! Less than a month from rooms being ready." The company already has a store at 53rd and Pine in Northwest Davenport.

Cannon says a Jimmy John's in the building, could be opening up by the end of year. He also says a new bar called 'The Quarry,' will be opening up next year.

17th Avenue and Kennedy Drive, East Moline

One of our News 8 Viewers emailed us and asked "Can you find out what's being built at the corner of 17th Ave. and Kennedy Dr. in East Moline?"

We reached out to East Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner and he says it's going to be a secure storage facility for IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union. The credit union has a branch in that same area.

New Yoga Studio, Rock Island

A new yoga studio in Rock Island is holding an Open House on Saturday, September 21st.

Rock River Fitness, 3416 Blackhawk Road, is offering free classes to show the community what they're all about. The classes include yoga, barre, step cardio, and Zumba.

The Co-Owners of Rock River Fitness - Shane Achenbach and Gio Tate - have a great story. To hear what inspired them to open their business, click here.

Do you have a development you want us to look into? Send an email to news@wqad.com with “Coming Soon” in the subject line.