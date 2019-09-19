Arrest warrant issued for driver accused in deadly Clinton hit and run

CLINTON, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a hit and run that killed a pedestrian.

The hit and run on Friday, August 30, left 42-year-old Emiliano D. Barrios dead, according to a statement from the Clinton Police Department. Barrios was hit by a vehicle in the 700 block of 6th Avenue South around 9:30 p.m. When emergency crews arrived the driver and vehicle had left the scene.

Nearly three weeks later, a warrant for homicide by vehicle was issued for 28-year-old Eddie Lee Crout, Jr. Police said Crout was driving the vehicle that hit Barrios.