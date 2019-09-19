Interactive radar: Showers and storms possible, isolated storms Friday

Arrest warrant issued for driver accused in deadly Clinton hit and run

Posted 3:56 pm, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:09PM, September 19, 2019

CLINTON, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a hit and run that killed a pedestrian.

The hit and run on Friday, August 30, left 42-year-old Emiliano D. Barrios dead, according to a statement from the Clinton Police Department.  Barrios was hit by a vehicle in the 700 block of 6th Avenue South around 9:30 p.m.   When emergency crews arrived the driver and vehicle had left the scene.

Nearly three weeks later, a warrant for homicide by vehicle was issued for 28-year-old Eddie Lee Crout, Jr.  Police said Crout was driving the vehicle that hit Barrios.

