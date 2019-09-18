Where’s the beef? Find out here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois--- Ag in the Classroom returned to Good Morning Quad Cities on National Cheeseburger Day, Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Cambridge FFA Chapter President Bradleigh Schaefer and Paula Janson, Agricultural Literacy Coordinator for the Henry County Farm Bureau, joined us with a a segment called, 'Where's the beef?'

"This lesson is going to point out everything the American farmer produces for us and hopefully, people will respect those products a little more," Schaefer said.

