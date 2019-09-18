× WHAT’S HAPPENING? Relay, Bowl, Brews, and Pride

BETTENDORF, Iowa – The John Deere Classic‘s Birdies for Charity Program needs your help raising money for its Bonus Fund. All you have to do is bowl!

Bowl for Birdies is taking place at High 5 Lanes & Games inside the TBK Bank Sports Complex from 2:30pm-10pm on Wednesday, September 18th. Birdies for Charity will receive 50% of the proceeds for bowling, laser tag, escape rooms, and arcade games. The money raised will go towards more than 500 charities across our area. For details, click here.

DAVENPORT, Iowa- Interested in a fun afternoon sampling beer along the Mississippi River? If so, we’ve got an event for you.

Brew Ha Ha takes place Saturday, September 21st, at the LeClaire Park Band-shell. Brew Ha Ha is a beer tasting event that raises money for local charities and features local comedy and live music. The event starts at 1 p.m. It goes until 5 p.m. Tickets cost $25 to $30. For ticket information, click here.

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Walk with Angie this Saturday, September 21st!

The 2019 Relay for Life of the Quad Cities is taking place at Bettendorf High School from 4-9pm, with a Survivor Ceremony at 6pm and a Luminaria Ceremony at 8pm. The event is free and open to the public. There is still time to sign up and raise money for the American Cancer Society. For details, click here.

DAVENPORT, Iowa – This weekend marks the fifth annual Quad City Fall Pride Festival. It’s the third QC event of the year put on in celebration of those who identify as LGBTQIA. This year’s festival will take place in the neighborhood of 2nd Street and Warren in Davenport, in front of Mary’s on 2nd. The festival promises plenty of family activities during the day with food, art, and merchandise. In the evening there are drag shows, a pyrotechnic show, burlesque, and plenty of dancing.

There is a $15 cover charge which allows admission to both days of the festival and can be purchased at Mary’s on 2nd or at the gate. For more information, click on https://quadcitiespridefestivals.com/ or follow their Facebook page below.