× Weekend looking pretty wet… Heavy rainfall is possible in spots

Brighter skies prevailed today and temperatures are certainly responding with highs on track to reach well into the 80s. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s. Do have some humidity to play with allowing the heat index over 90 degrees.

By Thursday, a disturbance will be riding along a cool front to our west which may lead to a few showers and thunderstorms. At this point, the better chance is expected well west and north of the Quad Cities. This could lead to a few more clouds for your Thursday and thus resulting in lower 80s than upper 80s.

Upper 80s return for Friday under partly cloudy skies. No real trigger nearby, so any showers and thunderstorms later in the day will be isolated.

Soggy conditions are still on track for the upcoming weekend as remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda crawls north toward the area. With tropical moisture heavy rainfall is possible with amounts 1 to 4 inches possible for parts of the area. It still appears the farther south of the Quad Cities as the potential for seeing the higher amounts. Stay tuned!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

