Video: Truck bursts into flames in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT- A viewer submitted video appears to show a truck at a stoplight smoking and on fire.

According to Sydney Johnston, the woman that took the video, a truck in Mount Pleasant started smoking then became engulfed in flames.

It happened on Wednesday, September 18 around 12:40 p.m. on North Jefferson Street across from the Post Office.

The driver was not injured.

According to the driver, once he stopped at the stoplight, his truck shut off and began smoking.

The Mount Pleasant Firefighters were immediately contacted. Firefighters say the cause of the fire is unknown.