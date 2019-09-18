THE CITIES PODCAST: A miracle park and surviving the flood

Each week, News 8’s Jim Mertens talks with area leaders, entertainers, community activists, and interesting characters who are part of the fabric of life in “The Cities”.

THIS EPISODE: Jim talks with the director of Davenport’s Parks and Rec Department Chad Dyson about the new Miracle Park.

The park is home to a fully accessible baseball field for disabled athletes. But it’s also designed for much more. Whose already making use of the diamond and how might the park host other events in the future.

Plus, reclaiming land after the flood. Chad Dyson talks about efforts to restore LeClaire Park and Credit Island after being underwater for weeks.

And what might you expect in the year 2020 as Davenport Parks plan for upgrades?

